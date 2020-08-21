P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Short Interest Down 53.2% in July

P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the July 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

P & F Industries stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29. P & F Industries has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $7.52.

P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter. P & F Industries had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of P & F Industries from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and sells air-powered tools and accessories primarily to the retail, industrial, and automotive markets in the United States and internationally. The company designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers.

