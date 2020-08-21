Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) Insider Krista Jean Mathews Sells 860 Shares

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) insider Krista Jean Mathews sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $107,121.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,861.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Overstock.com stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.50. The stock had a trading volume of 40,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,632,411. Overstock.com Inc has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.66 and a beta of 4.42.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.96. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Overstock.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $66.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 12.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 36.6% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 23.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.