Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) Insider Krista Jean Mathews Sells 860 Shares

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) insider Krista Jean Mathews sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $107,121.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,861.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Overstock.com stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.50. The stock had a trading volume of 40,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,632,411. Overstock.com Inc has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.66 and a beta of 4.42.
Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.96. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 12.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 36.6% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 23.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.50% of the company’s stock.
Overstock.com Company Profile
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.
