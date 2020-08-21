Oryx Petroleum (TSE:OXC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Oryx Petroleum Co. Ltd (TSE:OXC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.09. Oryx Petroleum shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 9,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.18.

Get Oryx Petroleum alerts:

Oryx Petroleum (TSE:OXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$42.77 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oryx Petroleum Co. Ltd will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oryx Petroleum Corporation Limited acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil from oil and gas assets in West Africa and the Middle East. It has interests in the Hawler license area located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; the AGC Central license located in Senegal and Guinea Bissau; and the Haute Mer B license in Congo.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Oryx Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oryx Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.