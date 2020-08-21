Orora Ltd (ASX:ORA) Plans $0.06 Final Dividend

Orora Ltd (ASX:ORA) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 16.51. Orora has a fifty-two week low of A$2.23 ($1.59) and a fifty-two week high of A$3.52 ($2.51). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

About Orora

Orora Limited manufactures and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company offers glass bottles, aluminum cans, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, recycled paper, rigid and flexible packaging, bags and sacks, general packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

