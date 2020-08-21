Orora Ltd (ASX:ORA) Plans $0.06 Final Dividend

Orora Ltd (ASX:ORA) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 7th.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 16.51. Orora has a fifty-two week low of A$2.23 ($1.59) and a fifty-two week high of A$3.52 ($2.51). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
About Orora
