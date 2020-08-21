Origin Energy Ltd Plans Final Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:ORG)

Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion and a PE ratio of 9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Origin Energy has a fifty-two week low of A$3.75 ($2.68) and a fifty-two week high of A$8.89 ($6.35).

Get Origin Energy alerts:

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in energy retailing, power generation, and natural gas production businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Energy Markets and Integrated Gas segments. Its exploration and production portfolio includes the Bowen and Surat basins in Central Australia; the Browse basin in Western Australia; and the Beetaloo Basin in the Northern Territory.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.