Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ORGO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Shares of Organogenesis stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.89 million, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.19. Organogenesis has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.30 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.