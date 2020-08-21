OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.58

OPG Power Ventures Plc. (LON:OPG)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.58 and traded as low as $10.39. OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 150,590 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 12.56. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 million and a PE ratio of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.66.

About OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG)

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal power and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc is based in Chennai, India.

