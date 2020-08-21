NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the computer hardware maker on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

NVIDIA has increased its dividend by 32.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA stock traded up $10.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $496.32. The company had a trading volume of 178,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,654,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.79. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $159.00 and a 1 year high of $499.84. The company has a market capitalization of $298.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $38,063,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 363,430 shares of company stock valued at $147,802,407. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cascend Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.74.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.