Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd alerts:

NYSE:NMT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,919. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.63. Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.