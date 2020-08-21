Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $542.76 Million

Equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will report sales of $542.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $531.00 million and the highest is $565.00 million. Nordson posted sales of $585.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.57.

Nordson stock traded down $13.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,857. Nordson has a 12-month low of $96.46 and a 12-month high of $208.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In other news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total transaction of $3,431,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,786,508.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,036 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $185,537.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,846 shares of company stock valued at $8,100,357 over the last ninety days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Nordson by 110.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter worth $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in Nordson by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 57.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 343.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

