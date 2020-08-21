Nord/LB Reiterates €31.50 Price Target for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA)

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) received a €31.50 ($37.06) target price from investment analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.43% from the stock’s current price.

FRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €46.50 ($54.71).

Shares of FRA traded down €1.22 ($1.44) on Friday, reaching €34.78 ($40.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,677 shares. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a twelve month low of €59.33 ($69.80) and a twelve month high of €97.26 ($114.42). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €36.48 and a 200-day moving average of €44.56.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

