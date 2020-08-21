Nord/LB Reiterates €31.50 Price Target for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA)

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) received a €31.50 ($37.06) target price from investment analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.43% from the stock’s current price.

FRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €46.50 ($54.71).

Shares of FRA traded down €1.22 ($1.44) on Friday, reaching €34.78 ($40.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,677 shares. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a twelve month low of €59.33 ($69.80) and a twelve month high of €97.26 ($114.42). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €36.48 and a 200-day moving average of €44.56.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

