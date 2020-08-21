Norbord (TSE:OSB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Norbord (TSE:OSB) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$56.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$51.00. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.02% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Norbord’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

OSB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Norbord from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Norbord from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Norbord from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of OSB stock opened at C$46.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.27. Norbord has a fifty-two week low of C$13.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.88.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

