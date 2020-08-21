Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) CEO Sells $123,300.00 in Stock

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $123,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Scott H. Keeney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Scott H. Keeney sold 26,477 shares of Nlight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $593,084.80.

LASR stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.39. 110,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,586. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Nlight Inc has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $926.36 million, a PE ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 2.72.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nlight had a negative net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nlight Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LASR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Nlight from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Nlight from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Nlight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Nlight from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nlight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LASR. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Nlight by 3.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 763,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 27,950 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Nlight by 96.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nlight by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,132,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,856,000 after buying an additional 156,912 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nlight by 42.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 460,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after buying an additional 137,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Nlight in the first quarter valued at $272,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

