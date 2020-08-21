Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.46% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Niu Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $11.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

NASDAQ:NIU opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.71 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NIU. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth about $7,266,000. Dalton Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,197,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 168.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 329,351 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 7,152.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 225,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Niu Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after acquiring an additional 206,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

