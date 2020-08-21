NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Down 53.7% in July

NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NINOY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NIKON CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NIKON CORP/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS:NINOY opened at $7.87 on Friday. NIKON CORP/ADR has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. NIKON CORP/ADR had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKON CORP/ADR will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About NIKON CORP/ADR

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells and service of digital cameras-interchangeable lens type, interchangeable lenses and compact digital cameras, and other products.

