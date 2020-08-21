Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nikola Corporation manufactures electric vehicles. The company offers battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles. It also manufactures semi-trucks and powersports vehicles. Nikola Corporation, formerly known as Vectoiq Acq CP, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NKLA. Cowen initiated coverage on Nikola in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nikola in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Nikola in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. Nikola has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $93.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.78.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 176.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nikola news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,850,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $59,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

