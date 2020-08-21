New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 75,300 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,053,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $36,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 485.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 47,487 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 92,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.93. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $39.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 55.66%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $833,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,734 shares of company stock worth $3,070,335 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.32.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

