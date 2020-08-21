New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 110,000 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,287,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corning were worth $33,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Corning by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 28,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $918,239.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,128 shares in the company, valued at $5,356,283.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,154 shares in the company, valued at $626,386.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,762 shares of company stock worth $5,812,645. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.96. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $32.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

