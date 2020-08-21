New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $35.03 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,661 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Keysight Technologies worth $35,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 66,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 53.8% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 178.5% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.5% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $248,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $8,353,319.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $105.50 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.15 and its 200 day moving average is $96.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.10.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

