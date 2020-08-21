New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,816 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,215 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.48% of F5 Networks worth $40,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,258 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $522,193,000 after buying an additional 57,171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in F5 Networks by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,133,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $334,076,000 after purchasing an additional 69,742 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 3,083.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,898,386 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,762 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in F5 Networks by 164.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $177,264,000 after purchasing an additional 790,058 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $123,598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,050 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $157,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,214 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $165,711.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,764 shares of company stock valued at $394,296 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $134.34 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $156.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.15. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $583.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.76.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

