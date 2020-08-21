New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Coverage Initiated at Colliers Securities

Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SNR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

SNR opened at $4.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02. New Senior Investment Group has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market cap of $354.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.60.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. New Senior Investment Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,299,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 635,430 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 80.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 629,741 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 121.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 646,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 355,015 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 82.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 647,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 292,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 548.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 327,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 277,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

