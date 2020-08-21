NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetScout Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of business assurance – a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions – for today’s most demanding service provider, enterprise and government networks. NETSCOUT’s Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology continuously monitors the service delivery environment to identify performance issues and provides insight into network-based security threats, helping teams to quickly resolve issues that can cause business disruptions or impact user experience. NETSCOUT delivers unmatched service visibility and protects the digital infrastructure that supports our connected world. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTCT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $25.25.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.25, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.69.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $183.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.10 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.03%. Research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $152,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,405,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,945,000 after buying an additional 46,749 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 53.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,124,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,295,000 after buying an additional 742,738 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 11.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,044,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,260,000 after buying an additional 213,897 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 18.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,786,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,992,000 after buying an additional 280,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,612,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,805,000 after buying an additional 165,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

