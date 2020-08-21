Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) Short Interest Update

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,700 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the July 15th total of 218,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,504,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Netlist stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,772. Netlist has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $95.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Analysts predict that Netlist will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NLST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netlist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

