NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Michael A. Werdann Sells 2,608 Shares of Stock

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,608 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $87,315.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,704.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NTGR stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.83. The stock had a trading volume of 164,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,157. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.89 and a beta of 1.12. NetGear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $36.87.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $280.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.56 million. NetGear had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on NetGear from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BWS Financial raised their target price on NetGear from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on NetGear from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NetGear by 19.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in NetGear by 47.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in NetGear by 12,500.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in NetGear by 212.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NetGear in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

