NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,322,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of NetGear worth $60,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear in the fourth quarter worth $7,312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetGear during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in NetGear by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 779,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,812,000 after purchasing an additional 181,874 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in NetGear by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in NetGear by 632.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,978 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $77,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,153.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $63,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,820 shares in the company, valued at $954,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,390 shares of company stock worth $5,841,518. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTGR stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.83. 164,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,157. NetGear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $280.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.56 million. NetGear had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 2.29%. On average, analysts forecast that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

NTGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on NetGear from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of NetGear from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of NetGear from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

