NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.60% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

Get NESTLE S A/S alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on NSRGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NESTLE S A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

NSRGY stock opened at $120.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $347.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.29. NESTLE S A/S has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $122.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in NESTLE S A/S by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 76,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd raised its position in NESTLE S A/S by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 237,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,422,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in NESTLE S A/S by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 850,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,628,000 after buying an additional 31,322 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 1.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NESTLE S A/S (NSRGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NESTLE S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTLE S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.