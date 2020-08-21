Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Sells $122,839.15 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 6,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $122,839.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NKTR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,081. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average is $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.94. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.76 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The business’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $18,564,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

