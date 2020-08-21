Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CEO Howard W. Robin Sells 11,885 Shares

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CEO Howard W. Robin sold 11,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $233,777.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,234.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $19.18. 661,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,081. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 9.19.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.24. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 264.38%. The business had revenue of $48.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 18.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after acquiring an additional 104,172 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 38.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 41,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after acquiring an additional 71,526 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 179.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 128,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 82,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 21.7% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.
About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.
