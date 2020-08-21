Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CEO Howard W. Robin Sells 11,885 Shares

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CEO Howard W. Robin sold 11,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $233,777.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,234.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $19.18. 661,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,081. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 9.19.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.24. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 264.38%. The business had revenue of $48.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 18.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after acquiring an additional 104,172 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 38.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 41,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after acquiring an additional 71,526 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 179.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 128,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 82,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 21.7% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

