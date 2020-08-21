NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Director Joseph A. Santangelo Acquires 3,000 Shares

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Director Joseph A. Santangelo acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NBT Bancorp stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 76,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,515. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.64. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $115.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.55 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 19.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,538,000 after buying an additional 91,757 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 186.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 85,676 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 42.0% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 228,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 67,474 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,055,000 after buying an additional 46,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens initiated coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NBT Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

