Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a positive return on equity of 8.96%.

Shares of Navios Maritime stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. Navios Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.

