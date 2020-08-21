Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a positive return on equity of 8.96%.
Shares of Navios Maritime stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. Navios Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34.
Navios Maritime Company Profile
