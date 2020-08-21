Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a positive return on equity of 8.96%.
Navios Maritime stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. Navios Maritime has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34.
About Navios Maritime
