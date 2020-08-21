Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a positive return on equity of 8.96%.

Navios Maritime stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. Navios Maritime has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.