Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Navigator Holdings Ltd. provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders. Navigator Holdings Ltd. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE NVGS opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. Navigator has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.33 million, a PE ratio of -49.47 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Navigator had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navigator will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Navigator by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Navigator in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Navigator by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Navigator by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

