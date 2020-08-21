National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for TFI International (TSE:TFII)

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of TFI International (TSE:TFII) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a C$65.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TFII. Scotiabank raised TFI International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TFI International from C$53.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on TFI International from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TFI International from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TFI International from C$46.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th.

TSE TFII opened at C$59.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.04. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$23.21 and a twelve month high of C$60.58. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$54.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.18.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.40, for a total value of C$2,169,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,149,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$180,081,352.11. Over the last three months, insiders sold 355,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,429,835.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

