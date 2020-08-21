National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded National Australia Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded National Australia Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded National Australia Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Australia Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

NABZY opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31. National Australia Bank has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.05.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Australia Bank (NABZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.