Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.66

Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.66 and last traded at $65.28, with a volume of 1158079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.78.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Natera Inc will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 10,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $435,369.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,852.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 61,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,386,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,173 shares of company stock worth $14,950,162 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Natera by 31.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 285.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 203.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at $120,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

