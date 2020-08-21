NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Ltd (ASX:NAC) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Ltd (ASX:NAC) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities has a 52 week low of A$0.59 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of A$1.16 ($0.83). The company has a quick ratio of 143.15, a current ratio of 143.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.68.

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Profile

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by NAOS Asset Management Limited. It seeks to invest in the public equity markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It invests in the value stocks of small and mid-cap companies. NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is domiciled in Australia.

