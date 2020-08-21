Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$9.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTL. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$8.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$9.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.50 to C$10.60 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.89.

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$10.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.39 million and a P/E ratio of 18.42. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$3.85 and a 12 month high of C$10.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.71.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

