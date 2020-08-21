Morgan Stanley Lowers China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H alerts:

Shares of CEA traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.65. 17,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,791. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a $0.3179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEA. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 186.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 34,759 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H in the first quarter valued at about $348,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.