MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:MONOY opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.17, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.16. MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $44.02.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, imports and sells MRO products in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety and health protection equipment/signs, logistics/packing goods, office tapes and cleaning supplies, cutting tools/abrasive materials, measurement/surveying equipment, work tools/electric/pneumatic tools, spray oil grease/ adhesion repair/welding supplies, pneumatic equipment/hydraulic equipment/hoses, and bearings/machine parts/casters.

