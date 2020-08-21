Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 315,194 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $57,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.81. The company had a trading volume of 232,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,550. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.12 and a 52-week high of $283.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.48, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.44.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $315,575.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,537,936.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 16,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.38, for a total transaction of $3,992,425.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,196 shares in the company, valued at $248,668,710.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,495 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,871. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

