Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Ronna Romney Sells 700 Shares

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total transaction of $135,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Molina Healthcare stock traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.96. The stock had a trading volume of 366,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.85 and a 1-year high of $198.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.69.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,423,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,234,000 after acquiring an additional 718,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,482,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,105,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,202,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,969,000 after purchasing an additional 384,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,575,000 after acquiring an additional 45,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 630,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,155,000 after purchasing an additional 34,329 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.43.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

