Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Ronna Romney Sells 700 Shares

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total transaction of $135,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Molina Healthcare stock traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.96. The stock had a trading volume of 366,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.85 and a 1-year high of $198.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.69.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.43.
Molina Healthcare Company Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.
See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.