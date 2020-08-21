Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the July 15th total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of Molecular Partners stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $24.00. 646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,470. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06. Molecular Partners has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Molecular Partners AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various biopharmaceutical products. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin-based anti-angiogenic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema diseases, as well as on a partnered pipeline that includes novel approaches to the treatment of severe ocular diseases.

