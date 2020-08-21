Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. Mizuho Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter worth $348,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 128.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 46,322 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

