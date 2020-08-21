Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle Sells 16,857 Shares

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 16,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total transaction of $2,142,018.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,356,826.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $125.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.32. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $144.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.36.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.17 million. Medpace had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 162.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Medpace in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

