Medibank Private Ltd Plans Final Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:MPL)

Medibank Private Ltd (ASX:MPL) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.22. Medibank Private has a 1-year low of A$2.45 ($1.75) and a 1-year high of A$3.66 ($2.61). The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$2.89.
Medibank Private Company Profile
