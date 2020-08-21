Medibank Private Ltd Plans Final Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:MPL)

Medibank Private Ltd (ASX:MPL) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.22. Medibank Private has a 1-year low of A$2.45 ($1.75) and a 1-year high of A$3.66 ($2.61). The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$2.89.

Medibank Private Company Profile

Medibank Private Limited, an integrated healthcare company, provides private health insurance and health solutions in Australia. It operates in two segments, Health Insurance and Medibank Health. The Health Insurance segment offers private health insurance products, including hospital cover that provides members with health cover for hospital treatments; and ancillary cover, which offers members with health cover for healthcare services, such as dental, optical, and physiotherapy.

