McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) VP Trease Kristina Van Sells 2,822 Shares

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $189,215.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at $723,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MGRC stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.60. 50,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,200. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $44.32 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.65.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.52. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $137.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGRC. Oppenheimer raised McGrath RentCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

