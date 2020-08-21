Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 18.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. BofA Securities cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cfra raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $116.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $119.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

