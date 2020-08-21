Mark Johnson Buys 5,000 Shares of Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Stock

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) insider Mark Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$18.14 ($12.96) per share, with a total value of A$90,685.00 ($64,775.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$14.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91. Goodman Group has a 1-year low of A$9.60 ($6.86) and a 1-year high of A$18.50 ($13.21).

Get Goodman Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Goodman Group’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.