Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Laurentian Bank of Canada

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $5.75 price target on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 207.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Laurentian reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

MGDPF stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. Marathon Gold has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.