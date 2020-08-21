Manhattan Scientifics Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Manhattan Scientifics Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the July 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MHTX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. 3,129,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,569. Manhattan Scientifics has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
About Manhattan Scientifics
