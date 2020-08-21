Manhattan Scientifics Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Manhattan Scientifics Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the July 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MHTX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. 3,129,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,569. Manhattan Scientifics has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

About Manhattan Scientifics

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc, a technology incubator company, focuses on the technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies in the areas of nanotechnology applications in medicine in the United States. It develops cancer detection technology and nanostructured metal technologies.

